National Assembly body constitutes sub committee to examine plight of refugees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :National Assembly Standing Committee on Human Rights constituted a sub-committee under the convener-ship of Zaib Jaffer, MNA.

Dr. Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto, MNA presided over the meeting.

The sub-committee would thoroughly examine the plight of refugees, particularly Afghan refugees and other stateless people in the country, including its social, political and economic impact, implementation or otherwise of various policy decisions announced from time to time and propose a comprehensive legislative and policy reform to address the issue.

The Chairperson National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC) briefed the Committee regarding the Commission.

She informed that the NCRC is constituted by the Federal Government of Pakistan in 2020 in accordance with its international obligations i.e. the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Children (UNCRC). The Commission has an overarching mandate for the promotion, protection and fulfillment of child rights. The NCRC has to ensure that all laws, policies, programs and administrative mechanisms are aligned with the Child Rights perspective as enshrined in the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The functions of the Commission included examining existing or proposed legislations and administrative instruments and proposals related to child rights and make recommendations as appropriate. The Commission also build liaison with federal and provincial commissions set up under provincial laws and other concerned provincial organizations.

Moreover, it advises the federal government to sign, ratify or accede to any such proposed international treaties. The Committee showed concerns over the financial and administrative issues faced by the Commission and directed to resolve them immediately.

The member NCRC Islamabad Capital Territory briefed the Committee regarding the progress on program activities relating to ICT.

It was informed that for amendment in NCRC Act, the Commission held consultations with the Government for amendment in the NCRC Act in Jan 2022.

The Committee was also briefed about engagement with the federal government and stakeholders on Children's Rights Reforms. For law reforms, the Commission is also holding regular meetings with MoHR, government departments, parliamentarians, senators, UN and international agencies, Commission, civil society organizations.

The Member NCRC Khyber Pakhtunkwa informed about engagement with the Government of KP to Amend KP Child Protection and Welfare Act, 2019.

He informed that for this purpose several meetings were held with govt. departments, media, Parliamentarians, other stakeholders including UNICEF. He also informed about monitoring Child Rights violations and complaints handling mechanism.

The Member NCRC Punjab briefed the Committee about the meetings with key stakeholders including the media to introduce Child Protection Legislative Reforms in Punjab and Punjab Child Protection Bill 2021.

The Member Sindh NCRC informed that the Commission reviewed and Proposed Amendments in Sindh Child Protection Authority Act, 2011. And due to NCRC intervention, amendments in Sindh Child Protection Authority were approved in April 2021. Moreover, Amendments in Sindh Child Marriage Restraint Act, 2013 were proposed. The other achievements of the Commission include review of the Rules of Sindh Prohibition of Corporal Punishment Act 2016; Child Protection Case Management and Referral System in Sindh and Recommendations to the Sindh Provincial Human Rights.

Members Zaib Jaffar, Shams Un Nisa, Naveed Aamir Jeva, Aliya Kamran, Kishwar Zehra, Mohsin Dawar, MNAs, attended the meeting.