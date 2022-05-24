National Assembly refers 10 bills to committees

The National Assembly on Tuesday witnessed the introduction of ten bills which were referred to the relevant committees for further deliberations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :The National Assembly on Tuesday witnessed the introduction of ten bills which were referred to the relevant committees for further deliberations.

The bills were moved by Noor Alam Khan, Syed Hussain Tariq, Kesoo Mal Kheeal Das, Qadir Khan Mandokhail, Thahira Aurangzeb, Usma Riaz, Kishwer Zehra Sajid Mehdi and Shahida Rehmani.

The bills included, (The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2022) (Amendment in Article- 51,59 and 106), (The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2022) (Amendment in Article- 84), The Employment of Children (Amendment) Bill, 2022), (The Legal Practitioners and Bar Councils (Amendment) Bill, 2022), (The Fiscal Responsibility and Debt Limitation (Amendment) Bill, 2022), (The Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2022), (The Muslim Family Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022), (The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2022) (Amendment in Article- 140-A), (The Unani, Ayurvedic and Homeopathic Practitioners (Amendment) Bill, 2022), (The Federal Medical Teaching Institutes (Repeal) Bill, 2022), The house also passed a resolution moved by Syed Agha Rafiullah that the government should take immediate steps to increase the upper age limit for appointments in Government Departments."