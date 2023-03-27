UrduPoint.com

National Assembly Takes Up Most Of Its Agenda

Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2023 | 04:10 PM

National Assembly takes up most of its agenda

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :The National Assembly on Monday took up most of the agenda items and witnessed deep interest of lawmakers in the proceedings, especially Question Hour.

During the first sitting of the 51st session of the Lower House, a total of 47 starred questions were on the agenda and State Minister for Finance and Revenue Aisha Ghaus Pasha remained present during the Question Hour to respond to the queries, mostly related to her ministry.

Likewise, State Minister for Interior Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju was present to respond to Calling Attention Notices related to his ministry. He responded to both notices which were regarding incidents of human trafficking and the increase in crime incidents in the Federal Capital, particularly against women.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi introduced the Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Press, Newspapers, news Agencies and Books Registration (Amendment) Bill, 2023. He also laid the report on the observance and implementation of principles of policy in relation to the affairs of the Federation for the years 2013-14 to 2017-18 and for the years 2018-19 to 2019-20.

The lawmakers raised matters under Rule 18 and highlighted the issues of agriculturists after heavy rain in various parts of the country and the law and order situation in South Waziristan.

Later, the House was adjourned to meet again on March 28 (Tuesday) at 12 p.m.

