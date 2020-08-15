UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Polio Immunization Kicks Off In Khairpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 02:00 PM

National polio immunization kicks off in Khairpur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Ahmed Ali Qureshi on Saturday has said the four-day of the national polio immunizations has been kicked off in all eight talukas of district Khairpur to ensure that each and every child below five years of age is vaccinated against polio disease which could be overcome through collective struggle of all relevant circles.

While visiting the several areas, he also reviewed the arrangements of the campaign, he said that district administration has taken all possible steps for immunization of children against polio disease.

He urged parents to extend full cooperation to the anti-polio teams so that the drive could be made successful.

In this regard, all the arrangements were already finalized by the district administration and polio teams would go door-to-door to administer polio drops to maximum children under the five years of age.

On the occasion, all concerned officers of the Health, Revenue, PPHI and representatives of the WHO, Save the Children and others were present.

Related Topics

Polio Khairpur All

Recent Stories

Saba Qamar is being trolled over issue of shooting ..

55 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Nat ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Prince of Liechtenstein o ..

1 hour ago

PM congratulates Ministry of Maritime Affairs for ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Indian President on Indep ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Korea&#039;s President on ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.