National polio immunization kicks off in Khairpur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khairpur, Ahmed Ali Qureshi on Saturday has said the four-day of the national polio immunizations has been kicked off in all eight talukas of district Khairpur to ensure that each and every child below five years of age is vaccinated against polio disease which could be overcome through collective struggle of all relevant circles.

While visiting the several areas, he also reviewed the arrangements of the campaign, he said that district administration has taken all possible steps for immunization of children against polio disease.

He urged parents to extend full cooperation to the anti-polio teams so that the drive could be made successful.

In this regard, all the arrangements were already finalized by the district administration and polio teams would go door-to-door to administer polio drops to maximum children under the five years of age.

On the occasion, all concerned officers of the Health, Revenue, PPHI and representatives of the WHO, Save the Children and others were present.