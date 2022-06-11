UrduPoint.com

'National Song Competition' Calls Contestants' Registry For Independence Day Celebration

Umer Jamshaid Published June 11, 2022 | 11:08 PM

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has launched the countrywide 'National Song Competition' to produce a blood warming, enthusiastic song on the Diamond Jubilee (75th) Independence Day celebrations

The said competition would be held in a joint venture with the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) to encourage the masses to create and record the official national song for the upcoming Independence Day. The potential participants can submit their entries at www.nationalsong75.com.

The submissions will be shortlisted by a diverse jury of cross-generational music experts, who will review and narrow down entries to the top 10.

The top 10 finalists will be invited to perform their song before the jury and a live audience. The winning song will be awarded state-of-the-art audio video production facilities and be featured as Pakistan's 75th Anniversary National Song.

The winning song will be released on August 14, 2022 across the country.

The entries will close on the June 30. The jury comprises Arshad Mehmood, Hadiqa Kiani, Ali Azmat, Faisal Kapadia, Ali Hamza mentored by Shoaib Mansoor and hosted by Anoushey Ashraf and Fakhar-e-Alam.

