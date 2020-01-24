National Training On "Role Of Isotopic & Related Techniques In Measuring Greenhouse Gas" Held At Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi

A five-day training workshop on "Role of isotopic and related techniques in measuring greenhouse gas emissions from Agriculture and identifying their sources" ended here on Friday at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR).

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ):A five-day training workshop on "Role of isotopic and related techniques in measuring greenhouse gas emissions from Agriculture and identifying their sources" ended here on Friday at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR).

The national workshop was organized by PMAS-AAUR in collaboration with Nuclear Institute for Agriculture and Biology (NIAB), Faisalabad and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The training was organized under the IAEA Project entitled "Developing Isotope-Aided Techniques in Agriculture for Resource Conservation and Climate Change Adaptation and Mitigation" with the overarching goal of human resource development and strengthening technical capacity of Pakistan to develop climate smart agricultural practices.

The main goal of the training was to equip the young scientists, researchers and post-graduate students with latest developments in climate change science, appraising the quality of the information, interpreting and synthesizing the evidence and packaging it appropriately for use in decision-making.

International experts Prof. Dr. Christoph Muller, Justus-Liebig University Giessen, Germany and Dr. Mohammad Zaman, Technical Officer, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Vienna, Austria gave training to the participants how to measure the greenhouse gases using isotopic techniques.

The training covered the following components; Measuring greenhouse gases (CO2, N2O and CH4) using chamber techniques, Using isotopic data of 15N, to identify the sources of N2O and Interpretation of data of 15N2O, 15NH4 + and 15NO3-, obtained from experimental trials with fertilizers enriched with 15N.

The participants from over 15 different organizations including NIAB, NIFA Peshawar, NIA,Tando Jam, Sindh, PINSTECH, NUST, PMAS-AAUR, University of Agriculture Faisalabad, Quaid-i-Azam University, GCU Faisalabad, Peshawar Agriculture University, Punjab University Lahore, Khawaja Ghulam Fareed University Rahim Yar Khan, Engro fertilizer and FFC took part in the training workshop.

Dr Muhammad Masood ul Hassan, Member Science, Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission was the chief guest at concluding session.

He highlighted the impacts of changing climate on future crop yields and said that Pakistan agriculture sector is the victim of rapid climate change in the country.

He said that there is a research gap about climate change impacts, mitigation and adaptation to agricultural development in Pakistan.

He was of the view that due to climate change patterns are causing irregular devastating events in the country including floods, heat-waves, droughts, deforestation, storms, degradation of air quality and worsening situation of the food security.

Prof. Dr. Qamar-Uz-Zaman, VC PMAS-AAUR in the welcome address said that the capacity building of the young scientists, researchers and postgraduate students is very important in developing the skilled human resources. Pakistan is lacking skilled human resources in the country, he added.

He said that the Pakistani universities are producing number of PhD thesis but the students have no practical training at any level to contribute in the national economy.

In this regards, it is the responsibility of every individual to take notice of his/her action to reduce the effect of climate change, Dr. Zaman added.

He said, "We need to create awareness and address this issue to the large masses to take effective step in mitigation and adaptation." This training provided good opportunities for young scientists, researchers and the students to learn practical training in estimation of the greenhouse gases for developing strategies for mitigation and adaptation, he said.

Prof. Dr. Qamar-Uz-Zaman said that a large population in the country is associated with the agriculture sector and there is a dire need to adopt the modern technology that will help in reduction in poverty at par and ensure the food for the ever-increasing population.

The VC emphasized the linkages between academia, industry and end users by equipping them with modern technology.

He said, PMAS-AAUR will provide every support for the capacity building of the scientists, researchers, students and agriculture extension system in the province and particularly in Potohar region.

Foreign experts and the participants were award shields and certificates at the concluding session.

Dr. Iftikhar Ali, Director NIAB thanks to the foreign experts, participants and the organizing committee including Dr. Wajid Ishaque PS, NIAB and Aqeel Sultan, Registrar, PMAS-AAUR to organize the training workshop.