NAVTTC COEs providing cutting edge technology training to youth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :National Vocation and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) through its Centers of Excellence (CoEs) in Modern Technologies is providing state of the art cutting edge technology trainings to the youth, which are in high demand internationally and in national industry.

The official sources told APP that the incumbent government gives top priority to the TVET sector, adding, establishment of COE is the flagship program for providing income generating Hi-TECH skills to youth.

They informed that COE NAVTTC Islamabad has been established by NAVTTC with the cooperation of GIZ, European Union, Norway and Germany.

They said that incumbent government emphasized the need for more Centres of Excellence across the country to provide technical skills to maximum unemployed youth. COE NAVTTC Islamabad is equipped with multiple labs in modern technologies through donors, for Mechatronics, IT and CNC lab.

The incumbent government gives a high priority to skills training especially in Hi Tech like Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, cyber security etc, the sources added.

The present government is focusing on the reforms in TVET sector to bring the technical and vocational trainings in line with the requirements of the marketplace, in order to prepare the workforce with accreditation from international bodies, they said.

They further said that NAVTTC is working hand in hand with the training partners for enhancing quality of the TVET sector. NAVTTC, sources said that NAVTTC has so-far successfully trained about 1, 00,000 youth, mostly in high-tech trades, with 71% employment rate.

Another batch of 63,000 youth are being given skill trainings through 989 Training partners and reputed universities, they informed APP. Around 95% youth have expressed satisfaction over the quality of the trainings by NAVTTC, they said and mentioned that Skills for All Strategy of government is working as a catalyst for imparting quality training among youth.

As per sources, NAVTTC is fully committed to provide quality trainings and thanked the donors the EU, Germany and Norway for their valuable support to Pakistan.

NAVTTC COE Islamabad will be a Center for training of Chief Master Trainers and Master Trainers, who would then train a large number of youth in modern employable technologies, they told to this scribe.

This will further pave the way towards allowing the Pakistani TVET system to sustainably improve delivery of training and assessment, career counseling and job placement.