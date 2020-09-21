UrduPoint.com
Nawaz Looks Healthy During APC Address: Dr Shahzad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 10:40 PM

Nawaz looks healthy during APC address: Dr Shahzad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Leader of the House in Senate, Dr Shahzad Waseem on Monday said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had looked healthy and fine during his virtual address to the opposition's All Parties Conference (APC).

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition's speeches had badly exposed them especially their narratives against the national institutions.

He said the opposition bigwigs had looted the national exchequer ruthlessly during their regimes, adding the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was determined to recover the looted wealth from them in order to utilize the amount for the welfare and development of the country and masses.

Replying to a question, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan's smart lockdown policy against COVID-19 had highly acknowledged by the world countries that helped a lot in successfully containing the pandemic from Pakistan.

