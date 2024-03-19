Open Menu

Nawaz Sharif’s Sons Acquitted In Three NAB References

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 19, 2024 | 05:43 PM

Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz had moved acquittal pleas before the court in three corruption cases including Flagship, Al-Azizia and Avenfield.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 19th, 2024) An accountability court rendered a verdict on Tuesday, acquitting Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz, the sons of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, in the Flagship, Al-Azizia, and Avenfield references.

Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed Rana announced the decision, which had been reserved earlier, on the petitions filed by Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz against three NAB references.

During the hearing, Advocate Qazi Misbah-ul-Hassan and Rana Muhammad Irfan, representing Nawaz Sharif's sons, appeared before the court.

The court inquired about the report supposed to be submitted in the NAB references. In response, NAB Deputy Prosecutor Azhar Maqbool informed the court that the Supreme Court verdict did not hinder the case; the accountability court could make a decision in this matter.

Addressing NAB Deputy Prosecutor Azhar Maqbool, the court expressed intent to record his statement, to which Prosecutor Maqbool agreed.

“The Islamabad High Court had already adjudicated on the cases involving Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, and Captain Safdar,” stated the prosecutor.

Azhar Maqbool argued that NAB did not file an appeal against Maryam Nawaz's acquittal, while Hasan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz were accused of conspiracy, aiding, and abetting. He further informed the court that the main suspects in the cases of Hasan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz had been acquitted.

The accountability court approved bail for both brothers on March 14, against a Rs50,000 bond each, in the three references related to Al-Azizia Steel Mill, Avenfield apartments, and Flagship.

Besides it, the court revoked the perpetual arrest warrants and fugitive status of the brothers in these cases.

More Stories From Pakistan