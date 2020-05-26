NCOC reviews COVID-19 facilities for returning stranded Pakistanis

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2020 ) :A meeting held at National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on 3rd day of Eid ul Fitr to review the COVID-19 facilities being provided to the stranded Pakistanis being returned to country gradually.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Dr Moeed Yousaf chaired the meeting via video link.

The representatives of civil aviation of all federating units attended the meeting, said a news release.

The meeting members asked for sharing the data of all retuning Pakistanis with all federating units.

They noted that data of returning Pakistanis should be shared by all air lines with all the federating unit for containment of COVID and particularly implementation of Test, Trace and Quarantine (TTQ) strategy.