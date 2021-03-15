NDMA holds consultative session on Sendai Framework in Peshawar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), in collaboration with the PDMA-KP and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Monday organized a consultative session on Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction (SFDRR) 2015- 2030 in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Among others, the provincial consultative session was attended by representatives from Provincial Disaster Management Authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (PDMA-KP), Local Government, Bureau of Statistics, Communication and Works Department, Irrigation Department, Health Department and the University of Peshawar, a news release said here.

NDMA Member (Disaster Risk Reduction) Idrees Mahsud, in his opening remarks, welcomed the participants and gave an overview of the Sendai Framework and national reporting obligations.

He underlined the need for disaster risk reduction interventions in Pakistan to reduce country's vulnerability and exposure to natural disasters.

PDMA-KP Director (Disaster Risk Management) Zuhra Nigar appreciated the NDMA efforts and asked for the increased coordination between Federal and provisional disaster management authorities to efficiently deal with future natural calamities.

The officials briefed the participants on the progress achieved by the NDMA so far on the SFDRR's priority areas and informed them about national reporting obligations and data requirement.

The session concluded with consensus among participants with increased focus on DRR interventions and implementation of Sendai Framework in Pakistan.