UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NDMA Holds Consultative Session On Sendai Framework In Peshawar

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 05:40 PM

NDMA holds consultative session on Sendai Framework in Peshawar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), in collaboration with the PDMA-KP and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Monday organized a consultative session on Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction (SFDRR) 2015- 2030 in Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Among others, the provincial consultative session was attended by representatives from Provincial Disaster Management Authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (PDMA-KP), Local Government, Bureau of Statistics, Communication and Works Department, Irrigation Department, Health Department and the University of Peshawar, a news release said here.

NDMA Member (Disaster Risk Reduction) Idrees Mahsud, in his opening remarks, welcomed the participants and gave an overview of the Sendai Framework and national reporting obligations.

He underlined the need for disaster risk reduction interventions in Pakistan to reduce country's vulnerability and exposure to natural disasters.

PDMA-KP Director (Disaster Risk Management) Zuhra Nigar appreciated the NDMA efforts and asked for the increased coordination between Federal and provisional disaster management authorities to efficiently deal with future natural calamities.

The officials briefed the participants on the progress achieved by the NDMA so far on the SFDRR's priority areas and informed them about national reporting obligations and data requirement.

The session concluded with consensus among participants with increased focus on DRR interventions and implementation of Sendai Framework in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sendai Progress Undp From Government

Recent Stories

Jahangir Khan urges Overseas Pakistanis to use Ros ..

33 minutes ago

President, First lady receives shots of COVID-19 v ..

41 minutes ago

FTA allocates tax liabilities worth AED2.74 millio ..

43 minutes ago

National Women Championship’s Group-B matches su ..

46 minutes ago

Modon, ADCC sign MoU to empower cycling events in ..

58 minutes ago

Hessa Buhumaid officially inaugurates DIHAD 2021

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.