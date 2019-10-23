UrduPoint.com
Nearly 1 In 2 (47%) Pakistanis Claim That Biryani Is Their Favorite Pakistani Dish

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 01:02 PM

According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 47% Pakistanis claim that Biryani is their favorite Pakistani dish

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019) According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey carried out by Gallup & Gilani Pakistan, 47% Pakistanis claim that Biryani is their favorite Pakistani dish.


A nationally representative sample of men and women from across the four provinces was asked, “Please tell us what your favorite Pakistani dish is?” In response, 47% reported Biryani as their favorite dish, 14% said pulao, 9% said karahi, 11% said payee, 6% said Haleem, 3% said Nihari and while 8% said something other than these options, 2% did not know/did not wish to respond.

More Stories From Pakistan

