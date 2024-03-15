Need to embody virtues of Hazrat Fatima (RA) in our lives: APHC leader Mirwaiz

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) On the third of Ramadan, in adherence to tradition, the passing away anniversary of Hazrat Fatima (RA), the cherished daughter of the beloved Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), was commemorated.

According to Kashmir Media Service, a ‘Majlis Waaz-o-Tableeg’ was organized at Aastana e Aaliya Naqshband Sahib, in downtown Srinagar, under the leadership of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, senior APHC leader, to pay homage to her and honor her enduring legacy.

Mirwaiz highlighted that Hazrat Fatima’s life epitomizes the pinnacle of virtue, serving as an exemplary model of conduct in her role as a woman, daughter, wife, and mother. Her life has made an indelible mark on the hearts of the Ummah, particularly inspiring the women of our community, he said.

Mirwaiz emphasized that her marriage stands as a testament to the Islamic principle of simplicity, starkly contrasting with today’s prevailing trends of lavish weddings that unfortunately burden many families in Kashmir.

“This emphasis on extravagance has hindered the path to marriage for countless daughters and strayed from the ease and modesty that islam advocates,” he added.

“We should draw lessons from her life and the path it shows us, which is to strive towards simplicity, especially in marriage ceremonies and alleviate the undue pressures on families.

This approach builds character and reinforces true Islamic values that cherish spiritual bonds over material display and extravagance,” Mirwaiz stressed.

Mirwaiz said that Hazrat Fatima (RA) was a symbol of womanhood in Islam, showcasing how a daughter, a wife, and a mother should behave in their everyday lives.

“She was devoted to her father, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), supported him when he faced distress at the hands of non-believers of Makkah, and was an exemplary wife and the most loving mother to her children. She managed her household duties with fairness, sharing chores with her maidservant Fizza, embodying humility and partnership,” he said.

“Today, as we remember Hazrat Fatima and recall her character, let us commit to embodying her virtues in our lives, paving the way for a community that upholds the principles of simplicity, compassion, dignity, and care.

May her legacy inspire us to better ourselves and support each other in the spirit of Islamic brotherhood and sisterhood,” Mirwaiz told the devotees.