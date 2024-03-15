Need To Embody Virtues Of Hazrat Fatima (RA) In Our Lives: APHC Leader Mirwaiz
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2024 | 11:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) On the third of Ramadan, in adherence to tradition, the passing away anniversary of Hazrat Fatima (RA), the cherished daughter of the beloved Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), was commemorated.
According to Kashmir Media Service, a ‘Majlis Waaz-o-Tableeg’ was organized at Aastana e Aaliya Naqshband Sahib, in downtown Srinagar, under the leadership of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, senior APHC leader, to pay homage to her and honor her enduring legacy.
Mirwaiz highlighted that Hazrat Fatima’s life epitomizes the pinnacle of virtue, serving as an exemplary model of conduct in her role as a woman, daughter, wife, and mother. Her life has made an indelible mark on the hearts of the Ummah, particularly inspiring the women of our community, he said.
Mirwaiz emphasized that her marriage stands as a testament to the Islamic principle of simplicity, starkly contrasting with today’s prevailing trends of lavish weddings that unfortunately burden many families in Kashmir.
“This emphasis on extravagance has hindered the path to marriage for countless daughters and strayed from the ease and modesty that islam advocates,” he added.
“We should draw lessons from her life and the path it shows us, which is to strive towards simplicity, especially in marriage ceremonies and alleviate the undue pressures on families.
This approach builds character and reinforces true Islamic values that cherish spiritual bonds over material display and extravagance,” Mirwaiz stressed.
Mirwaiz said that Hazrat Fatima (RA) was a symbol of womanhood in Islam, showcasing how a daughter, a wife, and a mother should behave in their everyday lives.
“She was devoted to her father, Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), supported him when he faced distress at the hands of non-believers of Makkah, and was an exemplary wife and the most loving mother to her children. She managed her household duties with fairness, sharing chores with her maidservant Fizza, embodying humility and partnership,” he said.
“Today, as we remember Hazrat Fatima and recall her character, let us commit to embodying her virtues in our lives, paving the way for a community that upholds the principles of simplicity, compassion, dignity, and care.
May her legacy inspire us to better ourselves and support each other in the spirit of Islamic brotherhood and sisterhood,” Mirwaiz told the devotees.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024
Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli threat, warns UN humanitarian chie ..
Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days before polls
Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference of opinion'
Biden opposes Nippon Steel takeover of US Steel
Navy, PMSA and ANF foil smuggling bid of drugs worth millions
Cleaning, sterilization activities cover over 1.3 million square meters in Proph ..
Second review under IMF's Stand by Arrangement (SBA)
Farrell backs Ireland players to redeem themselves against Scots
Sindh Govt decides to activate Narcotics Control Unit of Excise Dept
Spending Rs.80b in health dept still condition not satisfactory: Sarfraz Bugti
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city46 seconds ago
-
Car-bike collision in Hub claims 3 lives41 minutes ago
-
Youth killed, brother injured over old enmity2 hours ago
-
Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference of opinion'12 hours ago
-
Navy, PMSA and ANF foil smuggling bid of drugs worth millions12 hours ago
-
Cleaning, sterilization activities cover over 1.3 million square meters in Prophet's Mosque12 hours ago
-
Sindh Govt decides to activate Narcotics Control Unit of Excise Dept12 hours ago
-
Spending Rs.80b in health dept still condition not satisfactory: Sarfraz Bugti12 hours ago
-
Pakistan deeply concerned about atrocities against people of Gaza12 hours ago
-
Bilal Yaseen for formulating policy for coming wheat procurement12 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz led govt committed to ‘charter of economy & reconciliation’: Tarar12 hours ago
-
PML-N prioritizes performance, focuses on Punjab's Well-being: Ramesh12 hours ago