NEPRA-Akhuwat Collaboration To Support Authority's CSR Drive

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 09:15 PM

Chairman National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) Tauseef H. Farooqi visited Akhuwat College and University, Lahore in line with NEPRA's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) drive of "Power with Prosperity" to facilitate partnership between power sector and social development organizations to help achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Dr. Amjad Saqib, Founder and CEO Akhuwat Foundation, Principal of the University, Mr. Sher Afghan and Head of the Corporate Relations Akhuwat, Mr. Waqas Ahmad warmly welcomed the Chairman NEPRA and oriented him about various university's departments and gave a briefing about various initiatives taken by Akhuwat Foundation for the uplift of the underprivileged sections of the society, said a press release issued here Friday.

The Chairman NEPRA appreciated Akhuwat's efforts and stressed upon the need for structured social sector programs where the power sector can make greater contribution. The Chairman NEPRA also shared his personal and professional struggle with the students and motivated them to become effective future leaders to serve our motherland. He later answered many interesting questions by the future leaders.

Later the Chairman also planted a tree in the University's compound.

