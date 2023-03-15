UrduPoint.com

NEPRA Holds Awareness Session On "Performance Evaluation Results Of Top Performer"

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2023 | 07:51 PM

NEPRA holds awareness session on "Performance Evaluation Results of Top Performer"

As part of its "Power with Safety" drive, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday organized an awareness session on "Performance Evaluation Results of Top Performer" in collaboration with UCH Power (Private) Limited and Nishat Power Limited

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :As part of its "Power with Safety" drive, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday organized an awareness session on "Performance Evaluation results of Top Performer" in collaboration with UCH Power (Private) Limited and Nishat Power Limited.

The objective of the session was to learn the best safety practices observed at UCH Power (Private) Limited and Nishat Power Limited, said a press release.

The session was attended by various HSE Professionals from power sector.

Chairman NEPRA Tauseef H. Farooqi in his opening remarks spoke about the importance of the session in achieving the ultimate NEPRA goal which is zero incidents in the power sector.

He elaborated that NEPRA through such sessions will keep on creating a safety culture through the application of effective control measures.

He also lauded the safety standards of UCH Power (Private) Limited and Nishat Power Limited.

Related Topics

Nepra From Best Top Nishat Power Limited

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 8: Multan Sultans decide to bat first agai ..

HBL PSL 8: Multan Sultans decide to bat first against Lahore Qalandars

1 hour ago
 Chinese Embassy hands over 250 bullet-proof jacket ..

Chinese Embassy hands over 250 bullet-proof jackets to ICT, Punjab, KP police

9 minutes ago
 Flash floods kill at least 10 in Turkish quake zon ..

Flash floods kill at least 10 in Turkish quake zone: media

9 minutes ago
 TCL Global Education Expo opens up world of opport ..

TCL Global Education Expo opens up world of opportunities for students

9 minutes ago
 The Supreme Court (SC) adjourns NAB amendment case ..

The Supreme Court (SC) adjourns NAB amendment case till March 16

9 minutes ago
 Hersh Not Ruling Out US, NATO Entering Conflict Wi ..

Hersh Not Ruling Out US, NATO Entering Conflict With Russia If Kiev Begins Losin ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.