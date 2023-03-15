NEPRA holds awareness session on "Performance Evaluation Results of Top Performer"

(@FahadShabbir)

As part of its "Power with Safety" drive, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday organized an awareness session on "Performance Evaluation Results of Top Performer" in collaboration with UCH Power (Private) Limited and Nishat Power Limited

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :As part of its "Power with Safety" drive, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday organized an awareness session on "Performance Evaluation results of Top Performer" in collaboration with UCH Power (Private) Limited and Nishat Power Limited.

The objective of the session was to learn the best safety practices observed at UCH Power (Private) Limited and Nishat Power Limited, said a press release.

The session was attended by various HSE Professionals from power sector.

Chairman NEPRA Tauseef H. Farooqi in his opening remarks spoke about the importance of the session in achieving the ultimate NEPRA goal which is zero incidents in the power sector.

He elaborated that NEPRA through such sessions will keep on creating a safety culture through the application of effective control measures.

He also lauded the safety standards of UCH Power (Private) Limited and Nishat Power Limited.