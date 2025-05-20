Open Menu

Netherlands Ambassador Meets KP Governor, Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2025 | 10:28 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) The Ambassador of the Netherlands to Pakistan, Henney Fokel de Vries, met with Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Faisal Karim Kundi, here at Governor House to discuss a range of mutual concerns including bilateral relations, security, Afghan refugees, and socio-developmental initiatives.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on the impact of climate change on the province's agriculture and the associated risks.

Governor Kundi highlighted the efforts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Red Crescent under his leadership during natural disasters and discussed future plans for disaster response.

Expressing concern over the growing insecurity and terrorism in the province, the Governor pointed to the presence of terrorist sanctuaries in Afghanistan and their cross-border influence.

He recalled the heavy sacrifices made by the people of KP, including schoolchildren, armed forces, police, and civilians, particularly referencing the Army Public school attack.

He emphasized the continued efforts of Pakistan's security forces to restore peace in the region.

The discussion also covered the promotion of technical education, including the establishment of a globally recognized hospitality institute in Swat with the support of NAVTTC (National Vocational and Technical Training Commission).

The Governor addressed issues arising from the presence of Afghan refugees, highlighting the economic and security challenges, while clarifying that those entering Pakistan with valid visas face no obstacles.

Ambassador de Vries shed light on the Netherlands’ ongoing social and developmental activities in Pakistan, particularly in KP. These include the promotion of human rights, women’s empowerment, sustainable development, eco-friendly skill training, and cultural exchange.

Both sides agreed to enhance cooperation in sectors such as higher education, technical training, healthcare, trade, environment, sports development, and humanitarian assistance in the province.

