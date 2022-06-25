Never allow anyone to use Pak Army, security agencies for own interest: Babar Yousafzai

Political and social leader Babar Yousafzai on Saturday said that personnel of Pakistan Army has always sacrificed their lives for the defense of the country and protection of life and property of the people

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :Political and social leader Babar Yousafzai on Saturday said that personnel of Pakistan Army has always sacrificed their lives for the defense of the country and protection of life and property of the people.

In a statement, he said the Pakistani people stood by the Pakistan Army to defend the country and would never allow anyone to use the army and security agencies for their own interests.

Babar Khan Yousafzai said that Pakistan was achieved by our forefathers after sacrifices of their lives and long struggle to protect it.

"Hundreds of security personnel and people have sacrificed their lives to eradicate terrorism from the country and improved law and order situation is commendable efforts," he said.

He said some people were trying to make the institutions controversial by unjustifiably criticizing them which the people of Pakistan would never allow to succeed in their nefarious aims.

He said that Pakistan's nuclear assets were in safe hands and if anyone tried to look down on Pakistan, the people alongwith Pakistan Army would retaliate against the enemy for interest of the motherland.

Babar Khan Yousafzai also appealed to the political parties to do not drag the Pakistan Army and others into politics for personal gain.