(@Abdulla99267510)

The Defense Minister says the process will be completed soon as per the constitutional requirements.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 21st, 2022) Defence Minister Khawaja Asif says the process of appointment to the highest positions of Pakistan Army has started today.

In a tweet on Monday, he said it will be completed soon as per the constitutional requirements.

(Details to follow)