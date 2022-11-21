UrduPoint.com

New Army Chief's Appointment Process Starts Today: Khawaja Asif

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 21, 2022 | 03:51 PM

The Defense Minister says the process will be completed soon as per the constitutional requirements.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 21st, 2022) Defence Minister Khawaja Asif says the process of appointment to the highest positions of Pakistan Army has started today.

In a tweet on Monday, he said it will be completed soon as per the constitutional requirements.

(Details to follow)

