New DPO For Gaining Public Trust In Police Department
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2024 | 03:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Newly appointed District Police Officer (DPO) Tank Abdul Salam Khalid on Monday said all out efforts would be made to gain public trust in the police department.
He stated this while talking to a delegation of Daman Tehsil Press Club (R) led by its president Adam Khan Kundi and comprising General Secretary Saleem Danish, Finance Secretary Shahid and Joint Secretary Muhammad Usman.
The DPO said the media have a vital role in effective policing, urging journalists to play their role in eradication of all crimes from across the district.
He said the doors of police stations were opened for the citizens so that they could get their issues resolved amicably.
“The instructions have been issued to all police stations to deal citizens politely,” he added.
He said the police department was also facing numerous issues including lack of resources. He said the efforts would also be made to resolve the issues of the department and to increase the resources of the local police.
Earlier, the delegation congratulated the DPO over assuming his charge in the District Tank.
