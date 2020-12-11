UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

New Political Parties To Emerge After Resignation Of PDM: Usman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 seconds ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 10:36 PM

New political parties to emerge after resignation of PDM: Usman

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar on Friday urged the eleven member parties of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), to resign from their respective constituencies so that new political groups could emerge in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar on Friday urged the eleven member parties of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), to resign from their respective Constituencies so that new political groups could emerge in the country. New political parties would appear in Pakistan after quitting old parties of PDM from the assemblies, he stated while talking to a private television channel.

He suggested the leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-N, to avoid playing gimmicks with nation and submit resign application to Speaker National Assembly.

He said Speaker NA, was a proper forum to submit resignation. Usman Dar said that Opposition parties were playing drama and using general public to gain personal interest.

The SAPM said the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government would not come under pressure of the public meetings being organized by PDM in different parts of the country.

He made it clear that head of the ruling party would never compromise with the corrupt leaders involved in plundering national money and money laundering activities. In reply to a question, he said the people are sick of old political parities including Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N.

He advised the Opposition leaders to tender resignation because the people are fed up with their unconstitutional agenda being followed in public meetings.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pakistan Peoples Party Money Muslim TV From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

WHO Expects More Countries to Roll Out Vaccines Ag ..

19 seconds ago

ICC Prosecutor Rules in Favor of Opening Investiga ..

21 seconds ago

WHO Committees to Review Pfizer Vaccine Dossier in ..

23 seconds ago

Implementation of 13 articles of Constitution esse ..

24 minutes ago

Brazil police charge six in black man's killing th ..

24 minutes ago

Atletico favourites to win Spanish title says Zida ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.