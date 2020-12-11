New political parties to emerge after resignation of PDM: Usman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar on Friday urged the eleven member parties of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), to resign from their respective constituencies so that new political groups could emerge in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar on Friday urged the eleven member parties of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), to resign from their respective Constituencies so that new political groups could emerge in the country. New political parties would appear in Pakistan after quitting old parties of PDM from the assemblies, he stated while talking to a private television channel.

He suggested the leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-N, to avoid playing gimmicks with nation and submit resign application to Speaker National Assembly.

He said Speaker NA, was a proper forum to submit resignation. Usman Dar said that Opposition parties were playing drama and using general public to gain personal interest.

The SAPM said the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government would not come under pressure of the public meetings being organized by PDM in different parts of the country.

He made it clear that head of the ruling party would never compromise with the corrupt leaders involved in plundering national money and money laundering activities. In reply to a question, he said the people are sick of old political parities including Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N.

He advised the Opposition leaders to tender resignation because the people are fed up with their unconstitutional agenda being followed in public meetings.