New tourist points being set up in Punjab: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Sunday that the country had great tourism potential and new tourist points were being established in Punjab under the integrated tourism policy.

In his message, issued in connection with the World Tourism Day celebrations here, he said, "Pakistan is the custodian of the world's oldest civilisation and culture." By promoting tourism, the government intended to introduce Pakistan's archeology to the world, he added.

The CM said Punjab's tourist destinations had great attraction for national and international tourists. He said, "Tourism not only promotes local culture but also gives a boost to the national economy."He said that due attention was being paid to provision of missing facilities at tourist destinations across the province.

He said that new tourism policy had yielded positive results and added that positive image of Pakistan would be brought in front of the world by promoting tourism.