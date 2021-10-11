UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 06:10 PM

Newspapers' dues to be paid in full: Secy Info

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Sindh Secretary Information Abdul Rashid Solangi Monday said that steps were being taken to pay the arrears of newspapers as soon as possible and in that regard Provincial Information Minister Saeed Ghani had given special instructions.

This he said during a meeting with a five-member delegation of Pakistan Newspaper Editors at his office.

Ijaz-ul-Haq, Dr. Jabbar Khattak, Ghulam Nabi Chandio, Amir Mahmood and Abdul Rehman Mangrio were present in the meeting.

Abdul Rashid Solangi said that steps were being taken to resolve the issues of the media so as to maintain close liaison with media persons.

He said that a comprehensive and transparent procedure for payment of non-budgeted and budgeted arrears of newspapers was being worked out.

He said that newspapers' arrears would be paid fully.

The secretary information said that the new advertisement policy was in the process of completion.

Director Press Information Muhammad Saleem Khan, Director Legal Aziz Ahmed Hakro and Director Advertising Syed Azeem Shah were also present on the occasion.

