NHA officials given magisterial powers to check price hike

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :The Punjab Government on Friday empowered the National Highway Authority (NHA) with magisterial powers to control prices of food items provided at service and rest areas located along the national highways and motorways.

The decision to give powers of powers like that of a magistrate to the NHA general managers and senior officers was taken during a meeting between Federal Minister for Communications Asad Mahmood and caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi at the Chief Minister House in Lahore.

Federal Secretary Communications Captain (R) Muhammad Khurram Agha, Chief Secretary Punjab, Chairman P&D, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Member Finance NHA Muhammad Tayyeb, Director to Minister Muzamil Tanveer and other senior officers were also present in the meeting, said a press release.

The meeting agreed to undertake strict measures to control axle load limits for the protection of the NHA network. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi issued an order to the Provincial Transport Department to ensure the implementation of rules and regulations for controlling axle load limits to avoid overloading strictly.

It considered a proposal to launch a coordinated operation for the removal of encroachments on both sides of the GT Road.

It was told in the meeting that the provincial government would start a comprehensive operation soon for the removal of encroachments.

Minister Assad Mahmood emphasized the need for speedy issuance of vehicle fitness certificates in a much more better way as such steps of the Punjab Government would help stop the travelling of unfit vehicles on the national highways.

The minister said, "Our endeavour is to provide all possible travelling and civic amenities to the users of motorways and national highways. We are determined to provide an environmentally friendly road network to the travellers." The minister said necessary measures were underway to control accidents on roads and provide people with a safe and sound journey.

Assad Mahmood also appreciated the active role of the Punjab Government in the solution of public problems at large.

Chief Minister Naqvi assured the minister that the Punjab Government would extend all possible cooperation during the construction of Muzaffar Garh-Mianwali MM Road. He also commended the efforts of NHA for keeping the road network in good condition.