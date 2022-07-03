UrduPoint.com

NHA To Construct Another Bridge At Head Muhammadwala To Reduce Traffic Burden

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 03, 2022 | 12:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :National Highways Authority (NHA) will construct carriage way at Head Muhammad Wala with an aim to reduce traffic pressure at the existing bridge.

According to the official sources, the decision was made after assessment of increasing traffic pressure on the existing bridge at Head Muhammad Wala, situated over River Chenab.

The experts have been instructed to make feasibility report as early as possible so that the work could be initiated.

Initially, funds worth Rs. 12.690 millions have been earmarked for preparation of the feasibility report. The existing Head Muhammad Wala bridge was constructed during PPP regime led by former Prime Minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani.

