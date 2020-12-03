NH&MP distributes 2000 warm clothes among poor, deserving people

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) in collaboration with Bahauddin Zakariya University students distributed 2000 warm clothes among poor and needy people.

The clothes were distributed at motorway M-4 zone beat number 21 Shamkot area.

Speaking on this occasion, Chief Patrol officer Motorway police Sajjad Gondal said that the Covid-19 pandemic had put bad effects on economy globally and become cause of increasing unemployment.

The poor people which got unemployed due to Coronavirus have no capacity to purchase warm clothes and it was dire need of the hour that civil society should come forward and play their positive role, he added.

The official further said that the winter season has approached and they were striving to provide warm clothes to poor families in this locality.

They said that this practice will be revised after each 15 days to cover maximum poor people.

Senior patrol officer Gulzar Hussain said that motorway police, BZU students and some other philanthropists jointly contributed in this noble cause. He said that they would continue this exercise in future too while motorway police taking all preventive measures regarding corona SOPs for safety of motorway users.

The people hailed the motorway police efforts and termed it real humanity serving.