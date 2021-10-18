UrduPoint.com

NHMP FM-95 Radio To Broadcast Special Programs On 'Sira-e-eTaiba' On 12th Rabi-e-Awal

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 01:56 PM

NHMP FM-95 Radio to broadcast special programs on 'Sira-e-eTaiba' on 12th Rabi-e-Awal

National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) FM-95 Radio will broadcast Naat-e-Rasool Maqbool (PBUH) and special programs on 'Sira-e-Taiba' for listeners throughout the day on 12th Rabi-e-Awal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) FM-95 Radio will broadcast Naat-e-Rasool Maqbool (PBUH) and special programs on 'Sira-e-Taiba' for listeners throughout the day on 12th Rabi-e-Awal.

NHMP FM Radio had arranged special programmes including Qirat and Na'at to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with religious fervor and enthusiasm. Recitation of the holy Quran and Naat contest was also organized in Central Zone.

According to NHMP, the Central Police Office, Training College and all offices of the National Highways and Motorways Police will be decorated with electric lights and banners. Motorway Police have also organised various activities on the occasion of Eid-Milad-un-Nabi.

Officers of the Road Safety Unit will also convene special event on Eid Milad-un-Nabi and distribute gifts and prizes among the children and participants along with road safety sensitization to the passengers at toll plazas on motorways and highways.

The NHMP would organize special events at the Central Police Office in Islamabad as well as Regional, Zonal and Sector Offices all across the country.

The Inspector General, NHMP also issued instructions for all field formations to take necessary steps to ensure and regulate free flow of traffic during the occasion of Eid-Milad-un-Nabi.

