Nine drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :The Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers and illegal weapon holders here on Friday arrested nine besides recovering over 825 grams of charras, 21 bottles of liquor, 20 cans of beer, four 30-bore pistols, a Kalashnikov and ammunition from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Naseerabad police held Shakeel for having 300 grams of charras and Saddar Police rounded up one Faisal for carrying 525 grams of charras.

Waris Khan police held Danish with 17 bottles of liquor and 20 cans of beer while Taxila police netted Asif for possessing four liquor bottles.

Taxila, Wah Cantt, Saddar Wah, Jatli and Kahuta police rounded up Umar Sajjad, Zubair, Alam Zaib, Owais and Attiq ur Rehman and recovered four 30-bore pistols, a Kalashnikov and ammunition from them.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.