Nine Drug Peddlers, Bootleggers Netted
Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2024 | 03:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers here on Monday arrested nine accused besides recovering over two kg charras, 40 liters liquor, two liquor bottles and other items from their possession.
According to a police spokesman, Pirwadhai police held Sajid Sohail for having 1860 grams charras while Patriata police netted Khizer Mehmood for possessing 600 grams charras.
Taxila police netted Rafique with 20 liters liquor and another accused namely Adeel for having a liquor bottle.
Civil Lines police arrested Tehrab and recovered five liters liquor, Abid, Faizan and Rizwan for having 10 liters and a liquor bottle.
Sadiqabad police in their operation managed to net an accused namely Muhammad Abid and recovered five liters liquor.
Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.
City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.
