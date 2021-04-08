Nine including six drug peddlers, a bootlegger arrested; police recovered over six kg charras

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Police in their ongoing drive against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers conducted raids in different areas and arrested six drug peddlers besides recovering over six kg charras and 24 bottles of liquor and a 30 bore pistol from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Airport police held Muhammad Akhlaq, Amjad Mehmood and Tanveer Ahmed and recovered 4500 grams charras. Rawat police rounded up, a drug peddler namely Babar Hussain and seized 1250 grams charras.

Gujar Khan police arrested Arbaz for having 150 grams charras while Rawat police sent behind the bars Zameer Khan who was netted with 360 grams charras.

Taxila police in a raid seized 23 bottles of liquor and nabbed Sajid Imran.

Airport police apprehended Muhammad Tanveer for carrying a liquor bottle while Rawat Police held Babar for having an illegal 30 bore pistol.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.

He said, City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Ahsan Younas has appreciated performance of police officers of respective police stations and directed to continue operations against the lawbreakers.