UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nine Including Six Drug Peddlers, A Bootlegger Arrested; Police Recovered Over Six Kg Charras

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 07:32 PM

Nine including six drug peddlers, a bootlegger arrested; police recovered over six kg charras

Police in their ongoing drive against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers conducted raids in different areas and arrested six drug peddlers besides recovering over six kg charras and 24 bottles of liquor and a 30 bore pistol from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Police in their ongoing drive against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers conducted raids in different areas and arrested six drug peddlers besides recovering over six kg charras and 24 bottles of liquor and a 30 bore pistol from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Airport police held Muhammad Akhlaq, Amjad Mehmood and Tanveer Ahmed and recovered 4500 grams charras. Rawat police rounded up, a drug peddler namely Babar Hussain and seized 1250 grams charras.

Gujar Khan police arrested Arbaz for having 150 grams charras while Rawat police sent behind the bars Zameer Khan who was netted with 360 grams charras.

Taxila police in a raid seized 23 bottles of liquor and nabbed Sajid Imran.

Airport police apprehended Muhammad Tanveer for carrying a liquor bottle while Rawat Police held Babar for having an illegal 30 bore pistol.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.

He said, City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Ahsan Younas has appreciated performance of police officers of respective police stations and directed to continue operations against the lawbreakers.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi All From Airport

Recent Stories

ADNOC Managing Director &amp; Group CEO named as ..

20 minutes ago

ADEDD organises first virtual edition of &#039;The ..

35 minutes ago

Fake currency recovered, one arrested

3 minutes ago

Italy's Eni Refutes Reports of Oil Refinery Coming ..

3 minutes ago

Police arrest 2 drug peddlers, gutka, wine recover ..

3 minutes ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Thursday 8 Apr 2021

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.