Nine shopkeepers booked over selling sugar on higher rates

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :District administration launched crackdown and lodged cases against nine shopkeepers over selling sugar on higher rates.

In line with special directions of Deputy Commissioner Ali Shahzad, price control magistrates raided to ensure implementation on Rs 85 per kg sugar prices fixed by the government.

The price magistrates checked the prices of sugar rates at 254 shops form which 96 shopkeepers found involved in profiteering.

The cases were lodged at Bohar gate, Haram gate, Chahliek and Jalil Abad police stations.

DC directed officials to send the profiteers of sugar to jail.