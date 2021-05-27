ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :The National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) here on Thursday organized an international conference on "Mutual Translation of urdu and Chinese Literature" which was presided over by Prof. Fatah Muhammad Malik, said a press release issued here.

Renowned scholar Iftikhar Arif was the chief guest on the occasion and eminent scholars including Dr. Abid Siyal, Ms. Zhou Yuan Nasreen from China and Dr. Humaira Ashfaq also participated in the Conference besides Shazia Akbar as the moderator of the Conference.

In his opening remarks, Dr. Rauf Parekh thanked the guests speakers and said, "China is our old and time tested friend and to highlight the importance of friendly relations between the two countries on the occasion of China's 70th anniversary, the event will further strengthen the importance of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He said the cultural dialogue between the two countries should be promoted through translation of literature of both nations.

Prominent intellectual Prof. Fateh Mohammad Malik said that when a delegation of Chinese students came to Quaid-e-Azam University, he found out that they learn Urdu more than those who teach. Prominent poet, writer Iftikhar Arif said that in international history, the friendship between the People's Republic of China and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan was always stood time tested. He said both the nations have established very good relations in all the fields.

Dr. Abid Siyal said that a book on the translation of his Chinese poems into Urdu was recently published by Pakistan academy of Literature. He said that Chinese literature was similar to our Eastern literary traditions.

Zhou Yuan Nasreen, a professor of Urdu at Beijing Foreign Studies University from China, said China-Pakistan friendship was further strengthened due to CPEC connectivity. She said that translation of Chinese and Urdu literature was an important and effective way to promote public awareness and mutual understanding.