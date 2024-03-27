Open Menu

No Attempt To Undermine China-Pakistan Cooperation Will Succeed: Jian

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 27, 2024 | 09:31 PM

No attempt to undermine China-Pakistan cooperation will succeed: Jian

The spokesperson of Chinese foreign ministry Lin Jian says China opposes all forms of terrorism, firmly supports Pakistan in fighting terrorism.

BEIJING: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 27th, 2024) China on Wednesday categorically stated that no attempt to undermine China-Pakistan cooperation will succeed.

During regular news briefing in Beijing, in response to a question about a terrorist attack causing casualties of five Chinese citizens in Pakistan, spokesperson foreign ministry Lin Jian said China opposes all forms of terrorism, firmly supports Pakistan in fighting terrorism.

He said China will work with Pakistan with even stronger commitment to do everything possible to protect the safety and security of Chinese personnel, projects and institutions in Pakistan.

He said the China will continue to support the economic and social development and improvement of livelihood in Pakistan.

