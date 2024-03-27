No Attempt To Undermine China-Pakistan Cooperation Will Succeed: Jian
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 27, 2024 | 09:31 PM
The spokesperson of Chinese foreign ministry Lin Jian says China opposes all forms of terrorism, firmly supports Pakistan in fighting terrorism.
BEIJING: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 27th, 2024) China on Wednesday categorically stated that no attempt to undermine China-Pakistan cooperation will succeed.
During regular news briefing in Beijing, in response to a question about a terrorist attack causing casualties of five Chinese citizens in Pakistan, spokesperson foreign ministry Lin Jian said China opposes all forms of terrorism, firmly supports Pakistan in fighting terrorism.
He said China will work with Pakistan with even stronger commitment to do everything possible to protect the safety and security of Chinese personnel, projects and institutions in Pakistan.
He said the China will continue to support the economic and social development and improvement of livelihood in Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Asad Siddiqui, Zara Noor Abbas welcome daughter
Grim search for six bodies in Baltimore bridge-ship collision continues
ICC delegation calls on PCB Chairman
Final four candidates for Islamabad Senate elections unveiled
Ambassador Atif highlights booming bilateral ties between Pak, Ethiopia
FM Dar, Dr Abdullatif agree to further enhance mutual cooperation between Pak, B ..
Israel bombs Gaza, fights Hamas around hospitals
Two dead, 10 wounded in Russian attacks on Ukraine
AIOU Mirpur AJK launches a mass spring tree plantation drive across Mirpur Div
Zero-tolerance policy being implemented against cheating mafia; Agha Abbas
Punjab industries minister briefed on PBTE performance
JKLF strongly condemns attack in Bisham
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Final four candidates for Islamabad Senate elections unveiled36 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Atif highlights booming bilateral ties between Pak, Ethiopia30 minutes ago
-
FM Dar, Dr Abdullatif agree to further enhance mutual cooperation between Pak, Bahrain45 minutes ago
-
Zero-tolerance policy being implemented against cheating mafia; Agha Abbas49 minutes ago
-
WAPDA Chairman visits Dasu hydropower project to express sympathies with Chinese workforce41 minutes ago
-
CM stresses for modern house infrastructure in urban peripheries41 minutes ago
-
ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases till March 2841 minutes ago
-
Pak ambassadors express condolences to Russian govt., people33 minutes ago
-
SC issues written order regarding hearing on army courts' case34 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 398 power pilferers in 24 hours34 minutes ago
-
Mirpurkhas municipal meeting held34 minutes ago
-
Multan Sultans join hands with NEOC for Polio eradication52 minutes ago