No One To Be Allowed To Indulge In Violence: CPO

Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2023 | 02:20 PM

No one to be allowed to indulge in violence: CPO

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani here on Wednesday said that no one would be allowed to indulge in violence and block the roads during the protest.

He said that no compromise would be made on the rule of law and the protection of lives and properties of the citizens was the out most responsibility of the police.

According to a police spokesman, 28 accused who indulged in violent protest were rounded up by New Town, Sadiqabad, Rattaamral, R.

A.Bazar, Wah Cant, Race Course, Waris Khan, Saddar Wah, Westridge, Bani and Gungmandi police.

He informed that the accused netted under MPO-03 were being sent to jail.

Talking about the protest by a political party, he informed that Waris Khan and City police had registered cases against those indulged in violent protests, blocked roads and resisted the police trying to maintain law and order.

Cases were registered against the protestors in Waris Khan and City Police Stations, he added.

