No plan to increase power tariff: Hammad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Energy, Hammad Azhar on Monday said that incumbent government is not planning to increase power tariff. There are conditions of International Monitoring Funds (IMF), regarding electricity rate, he said while talking to a private television channel. At this moment, he said that we are not conceiving any such plan to change power tariff.

Commenting on high inflation, he said there has been reports of high inflation in food items around the world including America due to COVID-19 pandemic. The Pakistan, he said, is also facing same challenges. We have successfully managed to cope difficulties being faced after emerging the virus here sometime back, he said.

The growth in crops, textile, exports and large manufacturing sector has been improving gradually, he added. The ruling party is going to extend Ehsaas program, health cards, and other similar schemes to other areas of Punjab after successful results from Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, he informed. Appreciating the economic policies of the PTI government, he said the circular debt is reducing due to better management of the concerned department. We have received bumper cash crops this year as compared to previous, he said adding that the people would enjoy more relief in different commodities in near future.