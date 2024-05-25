No Threat Of Drought In Cholistan: MD CDA
Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2024 | 03:10 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Managing Director, Cholistan Development Authority (CDA), Naeem Iqbal Sayyed has said that there was no threat of drought like situation in Cholistan desert area.
Talking to media persons here Saturday, he said that CDA had taken practical measures to deal with situation caused by the current heat wave in Cholistan desert area.
“We have been taking immediate steps to resolve the situation caused by the current heat wave in the region,” he said.
He said that people living in Cholistan had been provided potable water for them and their cattle through water pipelines. He opined that shepherds used to do migration from Cholistan desrert during month from March to July every year. When wheat harvest season starts, shepherd used to migrate from Cholistan desert, he said and added, CDA has ensured provision of water to people of Cholistan through pipelines round the clock.
