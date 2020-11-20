UrduPoint.com
Noor Ul Haq Qadri Condoles Rizvi's Demise

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 01:00 AM

Noor ul Haq Qadri condoles Rizvi's demise

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri on Thursday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan chief Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi.

  The minister, in his condolence message, said Rizvi was a great leader and his death was a big loss for the nation. "Pakistan has been deprived of a true lover of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him)," he added.

He prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

