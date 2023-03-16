Northwest Institute of Health Sciences Peshawar holds first convocation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :The Northwest Institute of Health Sciences Peshawar held its first convocation ceremony, awarding degrees to 162 graduates of the BS-Programs including Nursing, Anesthesia, Medical Imaging Technology, Doctor of Physical Therapy and Medical Lab Technology-sessions 2014 up to 2022.

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, the event was attended by Prof. Dr Muhammad Tariq Khan, Chairman Alliance Healthcare (Pvt.) Ltd., Afsar Khan, Chief Operating Officer NWIHS, Dr Zia ur Rehman, CEO, Northwest General Hospital and Research Center, Dr Sidra Jabbar Dean Medical Education NWGH and Dr Noor ul Iman Principal NWSM.

Faculty members and parents of the graduates, as well as other distinguished guests attended the ceremony.

During the ceremony, 15 outstanding graduates were awarded gold medals, including Yasir Ahmad, BS Nursing, Dr Muhammad Nasir, DPT, Dr Lailma Maqbool, DPT, Dr Sabeen Mazhar, DPT, Muhammad Ibrahim-Anesthesia, Maooz, BS-MIT, Izhar Muhammad, Tariq Shah, Gulzaar Khan, Mohammad Suhail, Mohammad Ibrahim and Ihesham Jameel.

Other notable gold medalists' graduates included Aqib Usman, BS-Anesthesia session 2014 to 2018, Omair Ahmad, Anesthesia session 2015 to 2019 and Iqra Bibi, MLT session 2018 to 2022. They achieved 1st positions throughout Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Khyber Medical University Exams in their respective faculties.

Earlier, Afsar Khan, Chief Operating Officer, NWIHS presented a welcome note before the audience and spoke about the history, strength and services offered by the institute in the field of health education.

NWIHS provides opportunities for students in respective disciplines, to work, acquire skills and enhance their capabilities. It produces graduates who have the potential and ability to meet the challenges in a rapidly changing global environment, he said.

Shields were also awarded to the newly successful graduates including Dr Lailma Maqbool, Syed Maaz Hussain and Gullzar Khan on the basis of their outstanding contributions to curricular and co-curricular academic activities.