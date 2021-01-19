Noshahra Jadid Police Arrest Three Drug Smugglers
Sumaira FH
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Noshahra Jadid police have arrested three drug smugglers from a den within their jurisdiction and recovered over 12 kilograms hashish from their possession.
A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that acting on a tip-off, a police party of PS Noshahra Jadid conducted raid at a den and arrested three drug smugglers.
The accused included Sajid and Jameel.
Noshahra Jadid police have lodged case against the suspects.
Further probe was underway.