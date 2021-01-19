UrduPoint.com
Noshahra Jadid Police Arrest Three Drug Smugglers

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 01:02 PM

Noshahra Jadid police arrest three drug smugglers

Noshahra Jadid police have arrested three drug smugglers from a den within their jurisdiction and recovered over 12 kilograms hashish from their possession

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Noshahra Jadid police have arrested three drug smugglers from a den within their jurisdiction and recovered over 12 kilograms hashish from their possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that acting on a tip-off, a police party of PS Noshahra Jadid conducted raid at a den and arrested three drug smugglers.

The accused included Sajid and Jameel.

Noshahra Jadid police have lodged case against the suspects.

Further probe was underway.

