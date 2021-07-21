'Not appropriate time for Afghanistan to withdraw ambassador',FM Qureshi urges review

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday said Afghanistan was passing through its difficult times and withdrawing ambassador from Pakistan was not an appropriate decision.

Qureshi urging the Afghan government to review its decision, said enemies were making relentless attempts to harm relationship between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Talking to media persons after offering Eid-ul-Azha prayers at the mausoleum of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya Multani, Qureshi said Pakistan was negotiating with all the Afghan neighbouring countries for peace process.

Commenting on alleged abduction of Afghan ambassador's daughter, the minister said a comprehensive investigation was in progress and 700-hour long footages were reviewed and 250 persons were interrogated. Nothing would be kept hidden in the investigation but the cooperation of Afghan Ambassador and his daughter was vital to dig out the truth, he remarked.

He said, Prime Minister Imran Khan had a meeting with the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani at Tashkent and another meeting was also in pipeline which was postponed due to Ghani's busy schedule.

FM Qureshi said the world was acknowledging Pakistan's efforts for sustainable peace in Afghanistan but India was playing the role of a spoiler which may destabilize the region's peace.

Indian foreign minister Jaishankar, he said, admitted his government's attempts to keep Pakistan in FATF grey list despite the fact that FATF had recognized that Pakistan had completed 26 recommendations out of 27.

India was involved in state terrorism, Qureshi said adding that the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) were still facing hardships at the hands of the Indian government.

The foreign minister said that an Israeli software was used by Indian government to spy on phones and Indian opposition was also targeted through this spyware.

Pakistan and China were jointly investigating Dasu Dam incident and he was scheduled to fly for China tomorrow to hold meetings with the important personalities there, he informed. China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would not be affected at any cost, the FM expressed his resolve.

Replying to a question on Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relationships the FM Qureshi rejected rumours of any strain and said Saudi foreign minister would soon visit Pakistan. He lauded the Saudi government for releasing Pakistani prisoners and said the decision had doubled Eid celebrations for the released prisoners and their families.

Responding to another question about Azad Kashmir elections, Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressed amazement on reported concerns of the opposition.