Noted author of Sindhi literature Dr. Kamal Jamro dies at 49

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Renowned author, Chairman of the Department of Sindhi, Federal urdu University of Arts Science and Technology (FUUAST) Dr. Kamal Jamro died due to Dengue Virus at the Civil Hospital here on Wednesday.

The deceased was born on August 01,1972 in the Gul Muhammad Jamro, district Khairpur Sindh and got his Primary education in his native village while done his BA (Hons) and MA (Sindhi) from Karachi University.

Many of the research papers, articles and poems of the deceased have been published in leading newspapers and magazines.

Dr. Kamal's more than 50 books on academic, literary, cultural and folk literature topics were published, besides, Dr. Kamal also wrote numerous articles and researches.

Dr. Kamal's sudden death at the age of 49 has created vacuum in the world of Sindhi literature. The famous writers and poets of Sindh have termed his sudden demise as a big loss to the Sindhi literature.