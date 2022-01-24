UrduPoint.com

Notorious Proclaimed Offender Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2022 | 07:10 PM

Notorious proclaimed offender arrested

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Sadar Mian Channu police have arrested a notorious proclaimed offender wanted to police in murder, attempt to murder and other heinous crimes during a crackdown launched here on Monday.

In line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Nadeem Abbas, the Sadar Mian Channu police station under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Munawar Gujjar, launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested a notorious proclaimed offender Waris Ali Sunyara s/o Ramzan resident of Chak 26/14-L Chicha Watni.

The arrested criminal was a proclaimed offender from last four years in murder, attempt to murder and other heinous crimes.

The DPO Syed Nadeem Abbas lauded the police team on arrest of notorious proclaimed offender and directed police to continue crackdown against criminals without any discrimination in order to make a crime free society.

