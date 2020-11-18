NTDC increases transmission length of both 500kV, 220 kV in FY-2019-20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) has increased length of both 500kV and 220 kV transmission lines from 6,417 km to 7,238 km and 11,219 km to 11,281 km respectively during FY 2019-20.

According to official data, one Power Transformer has been added at 500/220 kV level while three transformers at 220/132 kV level in NTDC system during the said period.

The NTDC- the National Grid Company and its transmission network is spread all over the country except the area served by K-Electric.

NTDC is maintaining 16 grid stations of 500 kV with a transformation capacity of 23,400 MVA and 45 grid stations of 220 kV grid stations with transformation capacity of 31,900 MVA in the country.

According to the data, number of planned outages at 500 kV and 220 kV levels witnessed decrease during FY 2019-20 as compared to FY 2018-19.

As many as 547 planned outages recorded on 500 kV transmission lines and 1774 on 220 kV during the said period as compared to 723 outages on 500kV and 2082 on 220 kV lines during 2018-19.

Similarly, number of forced outages on 500 kV and 220 kV also witnessed considerable decrease. As many as 131-360 outages were recorded on 500 kV and 220 kV transmission lines respectively in FY-2019-20 as compared to 203 and 556 during FY-2018-19.

Like bringing reforms on power generation side, the government has also equally focused on the transmission side and enhanced capacity by 5500 MW during the last two years.

Earlier, the system could only transmit 18,000 MW electricity but now owing to up-gradation 25,000 MW could easily be transmitted it. Over 23,000 MW electricity was successfully transmitted during the peak summer.

