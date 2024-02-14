NTDC Maintains Transmission Line To Ensure Uninterrupted Power Supply In Ramadan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2024 | 07:38 PM
Following instruction of its Managing Director Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan, the National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) is continuing with its comprehensive maintenance programme for the NTDC transmission lines and grid stations to ensure uninterrupted power supply across the country during the upcoming holy month of Ramadan
NTCD spokesman told media here Wednesday that under the maintenance programme, washing, cleaning, replacement of Disc Insulators and other necessary activities are being carried out by respective NTDC formations. These activities, he added, would increase reliability of transmission lines and grid stations and help ensure uninterrupted power supply during the Holy month of Ramadan.
Under this program, shutdowns were also availed on 500kV and 220kV transmission line circuits in the south region. During these shutdowns, he mentioned, the cleaning, washing of insulators, tightening of nut/bolts of line hardware and replacement of disc insulators with RTV coated disc Insulators on Red, Yellow and Blue phases were carried out.
The spokesman elaborated that a total of 73,493 disc insulators were washed/cleaned at 459 locations, 9,804 disc insulators were replaced at 55 locations, more than 688 braces and 570 nuts and bolts were installed, two damaged disc insulators strings (132kV C.B E5Q1 and E7Q1 C.B Yellow Phase) along with two healthy EMCO-Make disc insulators strings of 132kV C.B E7Q1 (total four strings) were also replaced at 220kV Grid Station Jhampir-1.
General Manager (Asset Management-South) is supervising the maintenance programme, he said and mentioned that the NTDC Managing Director has appreciated the performance of the concerned transmission line (maintenance) divisions and urged to complete the maintenance work as per schedule.
