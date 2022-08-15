UrduPoint.com

OEC To Export Workforce To Kuwait

Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2022 | 03:30 PM

OEC to export workforce to Kuwait

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) will export the workforce to Kuwait in the different fields including scaffolders, equipment operators and skilled labour.

An official of Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development told APP here on Monday that Ministry facilitating to all attached departments to export the skilled and unskilled workforce to the different countries.

To a question, he said that workforce would be export to Kuwait with different terms and conditions including free sharing accommodation and transport will be provided by the company.

Company will provide free food or allowance to the workers, work insurance fit medical will be provided by the company as per the government. Contract term two years and renewable and probation period 100 days.

He said that applications have been received from across the country and all selected candidate would be sent to Kuwait next month.

Talking about the duty timing he said duty 8 hours in 6 days a week, more than overtime as per Kuwait labour law and 30 days leave in a year.

The company will provide the return tickets from Pakistan to Kuwait.

Related Topics

Pakistan Kuwait Company All From Government Labour Employment

Recent Stories

STEP Schools - Create a Solid Foundation in 21st C ..

STEP Schools - Create a Solid Foundation in 21st Century Learning with Robotics ..

26 minutes ago
 Shahbaz Gill's sedition case: Court seeks argument ..

Shahbaz Gill's sedition case: Court seeks arguments on bail plea

2 hours ago
 NA Speaker calls for holding Grand National Dialog ..

NA Speaker calls for holding Grand National Dialogue for political stability

2 hours ago
 LHC rejects plea seeking ban on sale of Baaja

LHC rejects plea seeking ban on sale of Baaja

3 hours ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan organized a colorful even ..

Arts Council of Pakistan organized a colorful event "Arz-e-Pak" on the occasion ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia vow to intensify cooperatio ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia vow to intensify cooperation in different fields

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.