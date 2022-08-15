OEC to export workforce to Kuwait

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) will export the workforce to Kuwait in the different fields including scaffolders, equipment operators and skilled labour.

An official of Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development told APP here on Monday that Ministry facilitating to all attached departments to export the skilled and unskilled workforce to the different countries.

To a question, he said that workforce would be export to Kuwait with different terms and conditions including free sharing accommodation and transport will be provided by the company.

Company will provide free food or allowance to the workers, work insurance fit medical will be provided by the company as per the government. Contract term two years and renewable and probation period 100 days.

He said that applications have been received from across the country and all selected candidate would be sent to Kuwait next month.

Talking about the duty timing he said duty 8 hours in 6 days a week, more than overtime as per Kuwait labour law and 30 days leave in a year.

The company will provide the return tickets from Pakistan to Kuwait.