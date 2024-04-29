Officers to be transferred if fail to achieve target: Najmi Alam

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Advisor to Sindh CM on Livestock, Fisheries, Human Settlement, Special Development and Social Housing Syed Najmi Alam on Monday chaired a meeting.

All the directors and other officials including the DG Kuchiabadi Muhammad Nadeem participated the meeting.

Secretary Kuchiabadi gave a briefing to Advisor about the performance of the department.

Najmi Alam directed the officers and said that the performance of all officers should be monitored to improve the collection system.

DG Kuchiabadi briefed that annual target of collection is Rs 26 crores, out of which even 50% has not been collected yet, only 11 crores have been collected. On which advisor took strict action and gave a deadline of 15 May and said that any officer appointed after the fixed deadline failed to complete the target, he should consider himself transfered.