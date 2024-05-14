OGRA Raids Petrol Pump On Complaints Of Mixing Impurities
Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2024 | 06:17 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) A joint team of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) and local administration raided a petrol pump on complaints of mixing impurities in petrol and sealed its storage after collecting the samples for analysis.
The OGRA team headed by its Joint Director Muhammad Iqbal accompanying District Officer Industries Muhammad Ghazi Khan, civil defense officer, Customs and Pakistan State Oil (PSO) officials raided a petrol pump at Mahmood Kot road. Officials collected samples of presumed impure petrol, sealed the storage and took the relevant record in custody.
Further action would be taken on the basis of laboratory report of the petrol samples.
APP/mkk/ifi
