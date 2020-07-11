Oil theft foiled, case registered

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :Thikriwala police foiled an oil theft attempt and registered a case against unknown persons on the charge of attempting to steal a huge quantity of oil from Parco pipeline.

A police spokesman said on Saturday that ASI Javaid Iqbal, on a tip-off, conducted a raid near Chak No 68-JB and found some outlaws stealing oil from Parco pipeline.

However, seeing the police, the accused left a pickup on the spot and escaped from the scene. The police impounded the pickup with 800-litre stolen oil.