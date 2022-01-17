Omani Royal Navy Commander visits NHQ

Commander Royal Navy of Oman Rear Admiral Saif Bin Nasser Bin Mohsin Al Rahbi Monday called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi here at Naval Headquarters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Commander Royal Navy of Oman Rear Admiral Saif Bin Nasser Bin Mohsin Al Rahbi Monday called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi here at Naval Headquarters.

Upon arrival at Naval Headquarters (NHQ), Commander Royal Navy of Oman was received by the Naval Chief, said a Pakistan Navy news release.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy presented Guard of Honour to the visiting dignitary and he was then introduced to Principal Staff Officers at Naval Headquarters.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and scope of military cooperation to include defence, training and security between the two countries were discussed.

The Naval Chief highlighted Pakistan Navy initiatives for ensuring maritime security and peace in the region through Regional Maritime Security Patrols. The visiting dignitary lauded Pakistan Navy's efforts and commitments in support of collaborative maritime security in the region.

Later, Commander Royal Navy of Oman was briefed regarding Pakistan Navy roles and operational capabilities.

It is expected that the recent visit of Commander Royal Navy of Oman will further enhance bilateral collaboration between the two countries in general and Navies in particular.