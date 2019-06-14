UrduPoint.com
Omar Ayub Discards Low Gas Pressure Claims

Umer Jamshaid 14 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 10:21 PM

Federal Minister of Energy (Power Division) Omar Ayub Khan on Friday said the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) was providing 210 mmcfd additional gas than the required amount of 190 mmcfd to its consumers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :Federal Minister of Energy (Power Division) Omar Ayub Khan on Friday said the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) was providing 210 mmcfd additional gas than the required amount of 190 mmcfd to its consumers.

The minister in his tweet said all the power stations had the gas pressure at from 41 pagi to 59 pagi whereas the pressure at Bin Qasim Power Station was 104 psig.

He discarded the claims of low gas pressure and termed it against the facts and recorded data.

K-Electric should improve its power distribution system for facilitating its consumers, he said.

Omar said the federal government had already approved 150mw electricity for the people of Karachi but due to lack of distribution system their demands for power supply could not be materialized.

However, instructions have been issued to complete the development work on distribution system as soon as possible, he added. "However it should be kept in mind that K-Electric is a private company," he said.

