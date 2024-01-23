Ombudsman Punjab Takes 26 Notices, Resolves Public Issues
Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2024 | 04:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) In response to 126 notices taken by Ombudsman Punjab Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan
in December to provide relief to the general public by resolving collective public
problems at the grassroots, the administration of respective districts spent a
total of Rs 257.3 milion to resolve 26 problems.
However, 100 other public issues did not incur any government expenditures for
the actions taken by the relevant departments.
The spokesman for the office of the Ombudsman Punjab shared the financial breakdown of
the actions taken. Rs 339,500 were spent to address three complaints related to sewerage
lines repair, Rs 5,722,500 were spent to address four complaints related to
cover open manholes.
A significant amount of Rs 60,000 was invested in resolving three complaints regarding waste
disposal and Rs 247,769,000 was spent in resolving ten complaints regarding, repair and
cleanliness of streets and roads across different districts.
Additionally, Rs 3,465,180 was
utilized to attend six complaints, linked to the repair of street lights and maintenance of water
filtration plants, ensuring access to clean drinking water for the public, the spokesman stated.
Notably, the concerned administration and government departments also successfully
addressed 26 notices for the restoration of sewerage lines, four for covering manholes,
62 for waste disposal and solid waste management and another eight for repair and maintenance
of streets and roads without any government expenditures, the spokesman concluded.
